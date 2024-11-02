Head to Head Survey: Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) and Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Velocity Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 88.84% 291.46% 189.42% Velocity Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Velocity Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $12.36 million 4.82 $13.13 million $1.28 7.76 Velocity Energy N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) N/A

Analyst Ratings

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Energy. Velocity Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Velocity Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Velocity Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Velocity Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats Velocity Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Velocity Energy

Velocity Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company’s operations are located in Matagorda Bay, Calhoun County, Texas. It also focuses on the exploration of oil and natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Sonterra Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Velocity Energy Inc. in March 2009. Velocity Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Houston, Texas.

