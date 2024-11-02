HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,435 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.17% of HealthStream worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,189 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 494,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in HealthStream by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 54,775 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $892.22 million, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $31.15.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Craig Hallum raised HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $267,041.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,960.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

