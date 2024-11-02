Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0444 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Hedera has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $27.23 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00034660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,679,928,376 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,679,928,375.63839 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04572628 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $40,494,091.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.