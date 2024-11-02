Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 1,236,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,422,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HTZ
Hertz Global Trading Up 0.4 %
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.