Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 237,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

UBER opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

