Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 2,855 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 352,986 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $888,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 400.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 266.2% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $24.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.