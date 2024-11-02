Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,097.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,524,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,094 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $221,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,032,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,183,000 after buying an additional 1,335,644 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after buying an additional 1,261,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 68,262.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,274 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.87.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.74.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

