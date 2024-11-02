HM Payson & Co. Buys 1,006 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1,764.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOE opened at $165.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.15 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.