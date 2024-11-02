HM Payson & Co. Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.35. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $106.49 and a one year high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.