HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,600 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 438,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 242,626 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 335,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

