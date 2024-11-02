Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Trading Up 8.7% – Time to Buy?

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 1,353,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 631,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 500.00%.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

