Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $8.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $337.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 45,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.