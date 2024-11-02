Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.17. Humana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000- EPS.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,202. Humana has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.38.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.