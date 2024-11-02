Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

HII stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.23. 1,492,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $184.29 and a 52-week high of $299.50.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. TD Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.