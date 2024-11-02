Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Macquarie from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on H. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.62.

NYSE:H traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,228. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day moving average of $148.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

