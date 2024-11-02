Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $178.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.04. 645,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

