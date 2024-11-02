Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 27890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Hypera Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Hypera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.