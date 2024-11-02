Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €222.00 ($241.30) and last traded at €222.00 ($241.30). 17,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €238.40 ($259.13).
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €271.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €275.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.95.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
