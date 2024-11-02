ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Tops $2.14 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $126.32 million and $2.14 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,041,946,937 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,722,235 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

