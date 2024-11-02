iExec RLC Price Hits $1.53 (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $110.65 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,293.46 or 1.00005713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012208 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00055771 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.51358526 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $3,366,255.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.