Ignition Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.19 Million (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Ignition token can currently be bought for $69,233.38 or 0.99701116 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ignition has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $40.19 million and approximately $28,659.41 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 984 tokens and its circulating supply is 580 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 984.47632442 with 580.47632442 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 69,387.81743218 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42,284.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

