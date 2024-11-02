Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $141,379.16 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $141,379.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,255.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92.

Natera Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $124.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $133.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Natera by 34.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

