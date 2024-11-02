Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells $50,532.63 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Ru sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $50,532.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,952,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,104,681.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nathaniel Ru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Nathaniel Ru sold 9,250 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $265,845.00.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

SG opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $76,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth $216,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth $227,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

