Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $9.40-9.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.400-9.700 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 20th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

