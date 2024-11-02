Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,246,770,750 shares traded.

Inspirit Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £264,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

