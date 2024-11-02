Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Insulet worth $18,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 84.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Insulet by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $235.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $137.68 and a 1-year high of $243.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.20.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

