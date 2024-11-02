Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.94. 2,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Intellinetics Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a P/E ratio of 279.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Intellinetics had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

