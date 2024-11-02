Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $138,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $191,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $117.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.