Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.69). Approximately 22,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 24,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.69).

Intuitive Investments Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £255.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,530.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.42.

About Intuitive Investments Group

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Investments Group Plc intends to invest in early and later-stage life sciences businesses operating primarily in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.