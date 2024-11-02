Invesco LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Invesco LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $223.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.46. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $259.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

