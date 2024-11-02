Invesco LLC Sells 100 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Invesco LLC lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,561,000 after acquiring an additional 156,563 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,684,000 after purchasing an additional 192,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,963. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average is $152.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.17 and a 12 month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

