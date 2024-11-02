Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,330,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. 6,921,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

