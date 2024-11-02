Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $364,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after buying an additional 1,593,703 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,321 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 194,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,373,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $245.10. 201,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,089. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.63 and its 200-day moving average is $233.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $185.96 and a one year high of $252.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

