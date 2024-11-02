Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.860-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.86 to $1.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,993,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,710. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

