IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $260.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.24.

IQV stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $209.16. 1,791,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.74. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $181.03 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,046,000 after acquiring an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,927,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in IQVIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after acquiring an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

