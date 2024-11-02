IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $216.04, but opened at $200.30. IQVIA shares last traded at $202.71, with a volume of 621,098 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.24.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

