IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.24.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $209.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.74. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $181.03 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 376,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $70,610,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,998,000 after purchasing an additional 264,555 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 285.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,783,000 after purchasing an additional 198,808 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

