iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Announces Dividend of $0.25

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2524 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS TLTW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. 735,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile
