iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Announces Dividend of $0.25

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2524 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS TLTW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. 735,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

