iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 on November 6th

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2916 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

