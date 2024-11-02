iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 on November 6th

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2916 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $99.18.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
