iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $428.48 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.47. The company has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.