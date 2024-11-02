iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

