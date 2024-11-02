iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1468 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $45.69.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

