iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after purchasing an additional 233,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,062,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

