iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0837 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBTO opened at $23.96 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
