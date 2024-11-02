iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0837 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTO opened at $23.96 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.