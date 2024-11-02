iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1002 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
BATS LQDI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.
About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF
