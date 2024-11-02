iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (BATS:IYLD)

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Shares of BATS:IYLD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $25.96.

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

