iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,077. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $436.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

