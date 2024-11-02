iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $44.49. 17,525,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,411,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

