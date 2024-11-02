iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.61. 8,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 18,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $95.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78.

Get iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF comprises 1.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned 2.88% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.