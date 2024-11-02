iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Purchased by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Italy ETF makes up about 1.9% of CacheTech Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CacheTech Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter worth about $861,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,594,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 273.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 463,460 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

